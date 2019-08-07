Oregon’s future library has a design – or at least an idea for one.
The village’s Planning Commission will hold a conceptual discussion with renderings at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Village Hall.
No action will be taken, but the architects and library director Jennifer Way will have a chance to explain the initial design and get feedback from commissioners on what they would like to see when a submittal comes forward.
The Village Board is expected to have its own conceptual discussion Aug. 19, according to the agenda.
The design for the new library, which will be at 249 N. Main St., was developed by the Library Building Committee, which began meeting in April.
The layout of the site in the commission packet includes more than 100 parking spots, with the parking lot wrapping around from Main Street to Johnson Street, providing a second entrance and exit. Some community members expressed concerns this year about a lack of green space in the plans, specifically upset about the number of parking spaces that would cover existing grassy areas.
A 2015 space needs study determined a 35,000-square-foot library, about three times the existing building built in 1995, would accommodate the village’s growth to 2030.