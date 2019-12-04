Oregon Youth Softball and Baseball appeared at the Monday, Dec. 2, Oregon Village Board meeting to present large donations to the Jaycee Park West project.
Representatives of the Oregon Youth Softball and Baseball boards subsequently presented checks for $20,000 and $60,000, respectively.
The $4 million project plan features two multi-use fields for lacrosse, football and rugby. It also adds four baseball and softball diamonds.
Fundraising for Jaycee Park West began in September, with the village planning to spend $3.5 million of the full $4 million. The community would cover the remaining $500,000, trustee Randy Glysch told the Observer in a September email.
Other donations made previously include $100,000 from Oregon Community Bank – the largest donation the bank had ever made – $12,000 from the Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 donated and $5,000 from Mike and Karin Victorson.