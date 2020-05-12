The Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 provided $12,000 to the Village of Oregon last week to support the $4 million Jaycee Park West renovation project.
That brings the total VFW contribution to $24,000.
The Village Board officially accepted the dollars at its Monday, May 4, meeting and trustees thanked the post for its contribution. The post previously donated $12,000 — and joins a slew of other contributions from Oregon Community Bank for $100,000 and Mike and Karin Victorson for $5,000.
According to the sponsorship agreement document, the VFW post will be honored for the funds with a metal placard where the post’s name will be placed in the cement base of a National flagpole at the park.
The agreement doesn’t mention the location of the placard, but states it will be placed in a “prominent” position within the park. Five service branch flagpoles for the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard in cement bases will be set in a semicircle around national and state colors.
Fundraising efforts for the park improvements started in September 2019. The village will cover $3.5 million, while the community has a goal of $500,000, trustee Randy Glysch told the Observer in January.
Back then, Glysch – who has extensive experience fundraising for community projects here – anticipated the community would meet that goal by mid-2020. But it’s uncertain whether the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back that threshold.
The first phase of construction is still poised to involve grading and preparing the Jaycee Park site with utilities and parking, which will cost the village $1.5 million.
The latest renovation design features four baseball and softball fields, two full-size playing fields, 12 pickleball courts, a concession stand, restrooms, a storage building, new playground equipment, new walking paths and more parking spaces.