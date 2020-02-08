Crosswalks planned at various village locations
The village plans to create more crosswalks around the community.
Trustees voted at its Monday, Feb. 3, meeting to have painted crosswalks at Windward and Leeward Lane, in conjunction with the renovations at Jaycee Park West, and on County Highway CC/Jefferson Street.
The location for the Jaycee Park West crosswalk has yet to be determined.
The County Highway CC/Jefferson Street crosswalk will use funds in the 2021 operating budget for ramps and signage, in addition to a painted crosswalk.
Village public works director Jeff Rau said overall, the crosswalks would bolster a safer environment for pedestrians.
He said for both Windward and Leeward Lane, the village is seeking to improve conditions for parents who drop off and pick up their children from school, and the crosswalk for Jaycee Park West will be incorporated into its development design.
The improvements to County Highway CC/Jefferson street are due to a lack of decent pedestrian amenities, especially the ramps, Rau said.