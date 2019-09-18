With a new source of revenue coming in, the Village of Oregon has created a commission to manage its room taxes.
The Village Board unanimously voted at its Sept. 16 meeting on an ordinance to create a room tax commission. The board suspended its rules to bypass the second reading.
The village got its first new hotel in decades last year, the Sleep Inn and Suites. The commission will oversee the use of the funds that come from the hotel.
By state law, 70 percent of the funds must be used to support tourism activities.
In years past, a local chamber of commerce often were designated to disburse the funds, but changes in the law encouraged the use of commissions. The commission can still direct some or all of the funds to a chamber.
The village is planning to hold the commission’s first meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12. Village President Jeanne Carpenter will appoint the five-member commission, which must be confirmed by the board.