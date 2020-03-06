Three area businesses have failed Oregon Police Department liquor license compliance checks, according to a report delivered to the Village Board on Monday, March 2.
Officers conducted the checks Saturday, Feb. 8.
The businesses who failed the February checks include Ace’s Main Tap, Senor Peppers and LaRocca’s. Ace’s Main Tap and Senor Peppers failed their compliance checks a second time after officers conducted them in June 2019.
Compliance checks involve underage officers, dressed in casual garb, entering food and drink establishments and trying to buy alcoholic beverages. The checks are meant to prevent issues caused by drinking in the village, such as drunken driving. A failed check means the server or bartender does not ask for identification.
At the Village Board meeting, trustees agreed to change the way they address repeat failings – whether that be through alcohol license suspension or revocation. They concurred that starts with inviting representatives of each business to an April 13 meeting, where each business representative can sit in on the village’s discussion of how it will handle compliance check failures going forward.
Ace’s Main Tap and Senor Peppers will be invited to speak; LaRocca’s can observe, since its failed only once in the last 12 months.
Trustees will also review a history of how many times each business has failed a compliance check, not just in the past 12 months.