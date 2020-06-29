The village public works department closed North Burr Oak Avenue as a result of near hour-long high intensity rainfall Monday, June 29.
Public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer flooding levels sit at around 2.5 inches, but he’s still waiting on exact numbers. He said North Burr Oak was flooded at Stoehr Automotive.
“This area floods annually for a short while, as it is difficult to get water out of this low area,” Rau said in an email. “Typically, the water recedes in about 30-45 minutes following the end of the major rainfall. The water was very deep in this area with some vehicles reported as stuck or flooded following their attempt to go through the closed area.”
Rau said some parks, including Thomson Park, experienced some brief flooding during peak runoff periods. He said Butterfactory Creek was also flowing highly during that increment of time.