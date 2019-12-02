There will be 15 local and regional governmental seats open for election this year, and the opportunity to run for any of those begins officially next week.
Eight seats are open among the Oregon and Brooklyn village boards and the Oregon School District, three are open on the Dane County Board and four in the towns of Rutland and Oregon. The Town of Dunn has no seats up for election.
At least one member of the Oregon school board, Barb Feeney, has told the Observer she does not plan to run again. And Village of Oregon Trustee Jerry Bollig told the Observer he is undecided.
For most governmental bodies, the first day aspiring candidates can start circulating nomination papers and collecting signatures is Sunday, Dec. 1. Each race has a different number of qualified signatures a candidate must collect to get their name on the ballot, and most nominations must be fully completed and turned in to each respective organization clerk or agency by the end of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Nomination papers that are circulated prior to Dec. 1 will not be counted toward a candidate’s total number of signatures.
Candidates must file a campaign finance registration form prior to collecting signatures on nomination papers for their respective jurisdiction.
The exceptions are the towns of Oregon and Rutland, which will hold caucuses in January. The date for the Town of Oregon caucus will be determined at the Town Board’s meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and Rutland’s caucus date will be decided on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The spring election, held on Tuesday, April 7, will also be a primary for the 2020 presidential election held later that year on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The spring election will also feature an election for a state Supreme Court Justice, a court of appeals judge for District 4, which covers the southern central and western part of the state, and a Dane County circuit court judge.
Village of Oregon
David Donovan has confirmed to the Observer his plans to re-run for his seat on the seven-piece Oregon Village Board in April.
Jerry Bollig is undecided as of last week, and Amanda Peterson, who is also up for re-election this spring, did not respond to the Observer’s email regarding her candidacy.
All of the seats are all two-year at-large seats, meaning any adult resident in the village can run for any of the seats.
Oregon School District
This will be the first election in the Oregon School District since the seats on the board were reapportioned by district electors in September. At least one seat will be open.
Open for election in April are two seats in Area II and one seat in the Area III region. Those are held by Courtney Odorico (II, Seat 1), Feeney (II, Seat 2) and Tim LeBrun (III, Seat 1).
Feeney told the Observer this week she will not seek re-election to spend more time with a growing number of grandchildren. District clerk Katie Hertz said neither Odorico nor LeBrun had filed non-candidacy papers as of last week Friday.
With reapportionment comes changes in term lengths and the districts they serve.
The reapportionment gave Area II an extra seat – raising its representation to two representatives – and consolidated the remaining townships in Areas III and IV into one constituency that also holds two seats.
While both of the Area II seats represent the City of Fitchburg and the towns of Blooming Grove and Dunn, only one of the seats will have three year terms; whoever gets elected into Seat 1 will serve two years. The Area III seat will also serve a three-year term.
District superintendent Brian Busler said earlier this year the purpose of reapportionment is to evenly distribute the number of students geographically.
Village of Brooklyn
There could be up to three new faces on the Village of Brooklyn Board of Trustees this spring.
None of the incumbents whose terms are ending – Sue McCallum, Kyle Smith and Dan Olson, who is fulfilling the term in Scott Rosenow’s place – had replied to requests from the Observer as of Monday, Nov. 25, to indicate whether they’ll run for their seats.
All of the seats are at-large, and more than six candidates would result in a primary in February.
Town of Oregon
Two of the five seats on the Oregon Town Board are up for election this year.
Those seats, held by supervisors Phil Van Kampen and Arlen Christensen, will have candidates named for the spring election at a January caucus, for which a date has yet to be determined.
The two other supervisor seats and the town chairperson are elected in odd-numbered years.
Town of Rutland
Two Rutland supervisor seats are up for re-election in April. Nancy Nedveck and Deana Zentner, the two supervisors in those seats, have not filed non-candidacy paperwork leading up to the election, town clerk Dawn George told the Observer last week.
Rather than having candidates file for candidacy by Jan. 7 and potentially holding a primary, candidates are determined at a caucus held in January of 2020. The date for that caucus will be set at the town board meeting in December.
Dane County
There are three Dane County Board of Supervisors that represent the larger Oregon area up for re-election this year.
None of the three representatives – Patrick Miles, Ann DeGarmo and Jerry Bollig – had filed either way for the election as of Sunday.
Bollig represents the Village of Oregon and the Town of Oregon, as well as parts of the Village of Brooklyn, while DeGarmo represents the City of Fitchburg directly adjacent to the Village of Oregon. Miles covers the town of Dunn to the city’s northeast.
There are four documents that a person is required to fill out when seeking candidacy for the Board of Supervisors: a Campaign Finance Registration statement form that should be filled out prior to announcing intentions to run; a Declaration of Candidacy form; nomination papers that should include at least 50 signatures from the district of candidacy, and no more than 200; and a completed Statement of Economic Interest describing what organizations a candidate’s immediate family members are involved with, where their income comes from and what real estate is owned.
All materials must be turned in to the Dane County clerk by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
If there are more than two candidates running for a single district, a primary election will be held to narrow the field on Tuesday, Feb. 18.