The Oregon Village Board won’t recommend interim police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf to the police commission for a permanent position Monday, April 20.
Despite the praise trustees gave about Pagenkopf’s performance, especially her handling of the department during the COVID-19 outbreak, the board seemed at odds about involving the public in it and the commission’s decision to hire her.
During its Monday, April 20, meeting, board trustees voiced she has all the qualifications necessary and beyond for the role, but some felt there needed to be more community involvement.
And after the two failed votes, the board came to a unanimous consensus to inform the police commission they would not be moving forward with the recommendation. It was clear trustees were split on how to involve the community after a lengthy debate – if at all. The measure would have increased Pagenkopf’s salary from $101,543 to $109,513 if appointed.
The second vote would have delayed the village’s recommendation until May 18, so the public could have adequate opportunities to get to know their new chief. The board would have provided that to the commission as they saw fit.
Village board president Jeanne Carpenter clarified the police commission is the hiring body for the Oregon Police Department.
“The commission does what they believe is best,” she said.
She said at the board meeting Monday this was the first time the commission asked trustees for a recommendation of who to appoint -- something they didn’t do upon hiring former chief Brian Uhl.
Even though the recommendation didn’t go through, village administrator Mike Gracz said it wasn’t clear when the independent body would reconvene to make its decision about Pagenkopf.
Some trustees hinted constituents wanted more transparency from the Oregon Police Department, likely after years of chiefs coming under scrutiny -- one for the mishandling of funds and city property, another for his conduct with a child during a stop.
Trustee Randy Glysch started the debate and said he had no reservations about Pagenkopf being police, but he had reservations about the appointment process.
“That just goes against what I believe is fair,” Glysch said. “On the record, I’m uncomfortable about this process.”
Trustee Jenna Jacobson concurred with Glysch.
“I think Pagenkopf would be an excellent chief … the community would like some input in the process,” she said. “They would like their voices heard in a way they want to be heard.”
Trustee Amanda Peterson also voiced in favor of involving the public.
But Gracz offered the counterpoint that interviewing new police officers is typically a private enterprise. And if the village were to make the effort to recruit candidates besides Pagenkopf, that would be expensive -- one trustee said it would cost near $10,000.
Ultimately, trustees who vied for more public involvement said they didn’t want additional expenses.
Some trustees said asking the police commission to involve the public might discourage them from asking for village board opinion’s in the future. Trustee Jerry Bollig also also asked if the board should involve the public in every hiring decision it makes.
“We elicited public comment when we put the budget together,” Jacobson said in rebuttal.
It was trustee David Donovan who offered that the village technically doesn’t even need to make a recommendation to the commission, calling it antagonistic to their process.
“I want them to be a standalone board,” he said.
Bollig said he couldn’t imagine any process bringing the village a more qualified candidate, saying he was blown away by Pagenkopf’s performance.
“We’ve tried her out,” he said.