People in the Village of Brooklyn are now allowed to park on the street during the winter months.
From Dec. 1 to March 31, street parking is permitted, unless there is a snowfall event of one inch or more. In the case of a snowfall, on-street parking is prohibited from 1-7 a.m. so snow plows can clear the road.
Previously, the ordinance prohibited street parking anywhere in the village Nov. 15 to April 15 from 1-7 a.m.
On-street parking will be allowed on Hotel Street between Commercial Street and North Rutland Avenue from 1-3 a.m. but be prohibited from 3-7 a.m. when there is one inch of snow or more, in order to accommodate patrons at a bar on that street.
Vehicles in violation may receive a $30 ticket.
For information, visit brooklynwi.gov.