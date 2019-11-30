Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Rain and wind. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.