The groundbreaking for the Jaycee Park West $4.5 million improvement project is targeted for April, but exactly what will be included in the first phase is still up in the air.
The latest rendering of the proposed layout, up for review next week, shows a focus on softball and baseball fields and less room for soccer and multi-use fields than previous plans had.
But even with fewer fields, the president of the Oregon Soccer Club, Eric Anderson, said his organization is “excited” and “optimistic” about the new plans. Anderson said they represent a “bigger, longer-term” solution to deal with the club’s expected growth than previous plans had.
Anderson said a site in Anderson Farm County Park that’s planned to be used for competitive playing fields could be the club’s future home.
“Instead of redoing Jaycee to have soccer, lacrosse, those kinds of fields, Jaycee would be diamonds for both baseball and softball,” Anderson said of his impression of the new plans. The proposed new site in Anderson Farm County Park would be a “development for (sports like) soccer, lacrosse, rugby and ultimate (frisbee).”
Timing for that development is unclear. Chris James, Dane County senior landscape architect, told the Observer he’s “not aware of any forward progress” in turning that piece of land into playing fields. There’s no road leading there, nor are there municipal services, and as Dan Paltz, treasurer of the OSC, put it in October, “we don’t have a helicopter.”
The new Jaycee Park West plans are set to be presented to the Park Board at its next meeting, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Village Hall. James will be at the meeting to discuss future plans for Anderson Farm County Park, including a dog park, but said he was not planning to discuss the 40-acre parcel in Anderson Farm County Park that Anderson and the OSC thinks might be their future home.
While the existing plan, approved in April 2018, would increase the total square footage available for soccer use, it was effectively a “push,” Anderson said, as the total number of fields would have only marginally improved.
The new plans feature two existing multi-use fields (for rugby, lacrosse and football) and add four baseball/softball diamonds. Left off the new plans are the two full-size soccer/lacrosse fields that would have replaced Statz field, which is a baseball/softball field that remains on the new plans.
Previous plans for the Jaycee Park West improvements included four ball fields and eight soccer fields, along with two new parking lots, walking paths, three new pedestrian bridges and a concessions area on 25.3 acres, but have been modified to replace a youth soccer field with lighted pickleball courts and include differing amounts of baseball, softball and soccer fields.
Gracz has said a major motivator for the project is alleviating downtown parking issues with the added parking on North Oak Street, which in the current plan would yield 154 more spots split between two lots.
At an October joint meeting with the Park and Village boards, representatives from the OSC and Oregon Youth Softball expressed their view that the proposal for Jaycee Park West was leaving them behind. Both organizations sent letters expressing their reluctance to support the plans.
The Observer was unable to reach OYS to gauge its reaction to the new plans.
With about $30 million in upcoming big-ticket items in the village’s plans – like the new library, Village Hall, senior center and three big road projects – it’s unclear whether the village could fund a major new system of ballfields in Anderson Farm County Park in the near future.
James told the Observer a development proposal in that area would likely be the catalyst for improvements. Village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer on Jan. 25 it is “way too early to be discussing improvements for the Anderson Farm project.”
“If money wasn’t an issue, we’d be doing a lot of things they’re saying,” Gracz said of the requests for more ballfields from the soccer and softball representatives. “It comes down to how much money the village wants to spend on parks and rec.”
The village initially committed $500,000 to the project, then added another $500,000 in matching funds to bring the total first-phase budget to $1.5 million. Chamber of commerce executive director and Park Board member Judy Knutson said fundraising would begin soon after a sponsorship agreement was adopted in October. That allowed fundraisers to sell things like naming rights to individual amenities in the park, like ballfields or foul poles.
Gracz said the village had been working on the project for years with consultants Rettler Corporation, who will be attending the February meeting to present the plans.