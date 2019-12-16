They won’t be here to help with this winter’s snow drifts, but $2 million worth of heavy duty equipment is scheduled to be in place to help clear Dane County’s main highways next year.
Four tow plows and a heavy duty quad-axle truck will be available to crews beginning next winter as part of the 2020 budget. The tow plows allow one truck to clear two lanes of highway in a single pass, and are used in only a handful of locations across the state, according to a county news release last week.
The technology “will improve Dane County’s ability to keep traffic moving on the Beltline and Interstate during winter weather events,” according to the news release.
“The growth of Dane County’s population has resulted in more multi-lane highways,” the release read. “The pending completion of the Verona Road expansion project, ongoing work to widen the Interstate, and potential use of shoulders on the Beltline during peak travel times adds to the complexity of keeping roads safe in ice and snow.”