It’s been about six months since then-Village of Oregon police chief Brian Uhl responded to public criticism from the Village Board with three strategies designed to increase public confidence in the police department.
During that time, Uhl left for another job and the village’s Police Commission appointed his successor.
Days before Jennifer Pagenkopf became the permanent chief on May 13, she told the Observer she had every intention of continuing Uhl’s plans to improve community relations.
While much of the department’s focus has been on adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic – keeping its officers and rest of the village safe and healthy whichever way it can – Pagenkopf told the Observer she has made headway with Uhl’s three strategies, as outlined in a 13-page document she presented to the Village Board at its April 20 meeting.
Uhl had initially outlined the strategies in his own document in November – collaborating with community members to identify and solve problems, engaging in education and enforcement efforts to gain voluntary compliance with the law and thoroughly investigating criminal acts to hold perpetrators accountable and provide relief for crime victims.
Before leaving for a job in Ashwaubenon, Uhl told the Observer he had planned to initially have monthly community meetings beginning in January – including one with social justice Facebook group the Oregon Allies.
He also had planned to show a greater presence in the community – including showing up to more local events, such as the Oregon Area Progressive’s monthly open mic nights.
Since taking over the interim role in February, Pagenkopf hasn’t been able to attend public events amid COVID-19, but she said she has made progress in other areas – including better responding to domestic violence crimes and educating the public about various safety topics through social media.
She said she wants that social media presence to be positive – officers reading books to kids using Facebook live, sharing memes with funny and positive messages and providing daily reminders to lock your doors a night.
But it seems there is more work to be done it when it comes to hard-hitting issues surrounding mental health, race and police department transparency. Pagenkopf said she is making extensive use of body cameras — all OPD officers are equipped with them — to aid with restorative justice practices, for example.
The tough topics
Strengthening the public’s confidence in the OPD will involve tackling hard-hitting topics like mental health and diversity, according to Uhl’s strategy document.
While safety, drugs and alcohol and even domestic violence are things officers educate the public about – mental health and diversity can require officer training and understanding.
Pagenkopf said the department has already undergone crisis intervention training within the past year to better respond to the needs of dementia patients at the Oregon Area Senior Center.
She also intends for staff to work with the Madison Police Department to undergo implicit bias training – for officers to look at their own prejudices on the basis of race – when social distancing restrictions make it feasible.
Pagenkopf said she plans to attend her first Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council meeting and listen to the stories of people who feel underrepresented in their community.
“I have been talking with Alice (Eagan, council leader),” she said. “I think approaching this collaboratively is important. I am not walking into this with answers. I will just be listening, evaluating and understanding.”
Her hopes in meeting with the group is to obtain ideas about what the department can do with its implicit bias training after its conclusion.
“I do truly want Oregon to be a community that welcomes anyone,” she said.
She also wants her officers examine their mental health – how the daily traumas of being police officers affect them through therapies and other resources.
“If you can’t take care of yourself, you can’t take care of other people,” she said.
Ensuring accountability
Another component of ensuring the public sees its police department as community-oriented is transparency, the document states..
That means responsibility should be taken both by citizens and the department, she explained, with restorative justice – reconciling offenders with those wronged – as a goal. Video footage from body cameras has been a big help toward that end.
In one example, she cited how police used body camera footage to show a woman how she had acted in an interaction with officers.
“The woman, who had never had police contact before, was highly intoxicated and combative,” she said.
She was later given the option to view the footage depicting her behavior, and Pagenkopf said she didn’t appear to have remembered it.
“It was a really good solution,” Pagenkopf said. “That brought her and (OPD) some closure.”
Being transparent and using video has also helped the department investigate complaints, Pagenkopf said, adding that the public has the right to also hold its police department accountable.
She said all complaints are thoroughly investigated and staff talk to officers to make sure they are obtaining a complete picture of the incident. Pagenkopf said she always tries to make sure the person who is filing the complaint has a good understanding of why police contacted them in the first place.
As an example, Pagenkopf said, the department received a complaint about one of its officers using excessive force on a child. She reviewed the video footage and saw the officer never actually touched the child.
The parent would have the option to view the footage, as well, Pagenkopf added.
“The parent is worried about their child, so why not just show them (the footage)?,” she said.
Reaching out
One of the department’s primary strategies for crime prevention is outreach, with officers taking educational measures to address drugs, alcohol and school safety.
The department works on a regular basis with OregonCARES and the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition — to educate youth and parents about the dangers of illegal substances. The nonprofit groups have collaborated on videos that get posted on the OPD Facebook page – videos that would normally be community events.
And while domestic violence and home burglary crimes have increased during the stay-at-home period of the pandemic, Pagenkopf said the department is taking a proactive approach.
To help prevent burglaries, the department has data on its side to keep an eye on those crimes, Pagenkopf said. She said she divided the village out into sectors, and assigned an officer into each sector. To help, the department recently moved to a new record management system.
Officers also reassure domestic violence victims they are there as a resource and they help keep an eye out for perpetrators either if it’s needed. Officers are also encouraged to offer victims safety tips — giving them ideas about changing their locks to keep an abusive significant other away.
“We’ve been a bit ahead in some of the responses (to domestic violence crimes) versus some agencies,” she said. “We make contact with the victim — 30, 60, and 90 days after the incident has occurred.”