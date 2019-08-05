Netherwood Brewing Company is up for a conceptual review at the Village of Oregon Planning Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
The proposal, which would locate the brewery at 201 Concord Dr., across from Headquarters, comes from Headquarters owner Jamie Bush and Supreme Structures president Dan Bertler, according to the commission agenda.
The review is a chance for the developer to get feedback from commissioners on the initial designs, but there will not be any vote yet.
The drawings included in the packet show a two-phase project that would include outdoor seating, an area for yard games, a tasting room and several small brew kettles. There would also be a covered porch with seating, the plans show.
The inside and outside would be connected by glass garage doors, and the tasting room ceiling would be glass.
The first phase includes the brewery, tasting room and outdoor space, while the second phase adds what looks like a warehouse of sorts, according to the drawings.
Local breweries have been growing in popularity for years. Hop Haus, which opened in Verona four years ago, recently announced an expansion to a full-service restaurant and bar into Fitchburg, and Viking Brewpub opened in Stoughton in 2014.