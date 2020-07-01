Seeking to help prevent evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dane County, in partnership with the Tenant Resource Center (TRC), has launched a more than $10 million emergency package, County Executive Joe Parisi announced last week.
The program, developed by the county with federal CARES Act funding, is projected to help stabilize housing for 9,000 Dane County residents at risk of eviction due to the pandemic, Parisi said in a Friday, June 19 county news release.
The county typically has around 2,300 eviction filings a year, though the TRC estimates the COVID-19 pandemic could increase the need to anywhere between 6,000-12,000 evictions, costing somewhere between $6.75 million and $13.5 million to address.
“By preventing evictions, we are stabilizing housing for families during these uncertain, challenging times,” he said. “We need landlords to continue to work with their tenants and partner with us to prevent evictions – funds are available that can support payment of back rent.”
Parisi pointed to the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on communities of color from a health and economic perspective, saying 78% of the applications are from families of color.
“It’s critical this funding gets out to those in need as quickly as possible, and we thank the TRC for working hard to do so,” he said.
People who currently make 80% area median income (AMI) and have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible, though preference will be made for people who make 50% AMI or less. Documentation of economic hardship will be required to receive the funds, which will be paid directly to a tenant’s landlord with a mutual landlord-tenant agreement to repay back rent and avoid eviction proceedings, according to the news release.
Applications are available at tenantresourcecenter.org, and tenants who receive assistance can also access housing counseling, case management, and mediation services. Landlords can also reach out to the TRC for information on federal mortgage protections and other assistance.