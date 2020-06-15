Oregon Area Food Pantry, which offers The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), is now able to help more patrons gain access to food during the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday, June 8, households with incomes below 300% of the federal poverty level can receive a monthly share of food -- meat, vegetables, fruit and other options from the pantry, according to a DHS news release.
The state’s TEFAP advisory council proposed the new income threshold, which the DHS and United States Department of Agriculture approved to go into effect June 1, according to the release. The threshold was previously 185%.
Now, someone can receive the new TEFAP benefits if the income threshold for a household of one is $38,280, rather than the previous amount of $23,606.
The income threshold increases with larger households, the release states, and homes that have encountered job losses can become eligible if their income drops below certain levels in any given week.
Signing up for the program at OAFP is confidential, the release states, with proof of address and identification being the only requirements to enroll.