The legendary German composer Beethoven was born 250 years ago. His father tried to make him a child prodigy like Mozart (an Austrian), but Beethoven did not gain popularity until a little later. He gained popularity as an improv pianist in his late teens. Beethoven then went on to start composing, mostly for his main instrument, piano. His early work was heavily influenced by the romantic period and folk music from the Rhine area he grew up in. As he progressed with his career, his music evolved into more diverse orchestrations and pulse, while keeping with classical harmonies. These elements are what make his music so indelible.
Before Beethoven’s time, instrumental music was considered a lesser art form than literature and visual art. His compositions made instrumental music the highest art form. Beethoven used music to express human experience, which makes it so universally appealing. It is fantastic that he was able to achieve success as long as he did because he started going deaf before 1800, and was fully deaf by 1819. Beethoven wrote entire symphonies while deaf. He was also the first musician to be paid for composing music at his own will.
Classical music in general has a lot of influence on today’s music. Since Beethoven died 193 years ago, his music is part of the public domain, meaning that artists can use his music without infringing on copyright. Beethoven’s melodies and chord structures have influenced popular modern artists including Pink Floyd.
Lil Nas X is the Beethoven of today. Lil Nas X combined the genres of country and rap to make the hit “Old Town Road”: similarly to how Beethoven combined vocal and instrumental music in his ninth symphony. “Ode to Joy”, from Beethoven’s 9th symphony, is a tune that everyone has heard, even though it was composed 200 years ago. The fusion of country and rap in “Old Town Road” made it a hit that people who dislike both genres could enjoy. Both musicians started gaining fame in their late teen years. They also were both influenced by the music of their country. Rap and country can be considered modern “folk” music of America. Beyond his music, Lil Nas X is a gay, fashionable icon, who advocates for up and coming artists. Even with the pace that modern culture consumes media. Lil Nas X is going to be remembered as someone who changed music by breaking the walls of genres for a long time.
Beethoven was a german who influenced music not only during his lifetime, but even today. Even though he faced difficulties in being deaf, he kept making music; he wrote his most iconic symphony (9) while deaf. Many modern artists are not nearly as innovative as Beethoven was, but Lil Nas X is comparable. We will have to wait and see what other ingenious music Nas comes out with next.