Madison International Speedway hasn’t been able to host large enough crowds to have racing, but a “Salute to America” fireworks drive-in event brought in 2,000 people on Friday, June 26.
MIS owner Gregg McKarns planned a drive-in fireworks show that included a 35 South band concert that attracted about 2,000 visitors. Visitors spread out in the MIS parking lot standing and sitting in vehicles — some in pajamas — enjoying heese curds, popcorn, hot dogs and brats. Some spent the time with sparklers as they awaited the fireworks display.
Before the fireworks show, entertainment seekers could walk through the speedway to listen to the band and get items at the concession stand.
“We wanted to bring some enjoyment to everyone in the community,” he said.
McKarns said MIS and Angell Park Speedway officials are lobbying Dane County to allow for larger crowds so the tracks can host races. They asked to be recognized as “Places of Outdoor Amusement and Activity,” the same category assigned to the state-owned Milwaukee Mile at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.
In Phase 2 of the Forward Dane reopening plan in the category of “mass gatherings,” MIS is limited to 100 attendees. During Phase 3, that would only increase to 250, though, for a venue with a capacity of 10,000.
“We can’t operate at that,” McKarns said of 100 to 250 visitors. “We can operate at 20% capacity.”
At 20% capacity, MIS could have 2,000 race car fans.