Three months ago, the Village of Oregon hired a fundraising consultant to determine how much money feasibly could be raised to go along with the $6 million the village has committed to borrowing to build a new library.
Baker Street Consulting Group presented its findings Nov. 19, with president Jim Radford telling the Village Board his firm determined a range of $3 million to $5 million was workable and recommended a $4 million goal for the fundraising effort.
That would bring the total project cost to $10 million, which is in the range of a 2015 space needs study that estimated the library would need to triple in size to serve the community for the next 10-20 years at a cost of $10 million to $12 million. It’s not clear whether the same size library could still be built for that price four years later.
Village and library board members had been planning for the building to be constructed in 2019 and open in 2020 or 2021, though library director Jennifer Endres Way has said that timetable is “not set in stone.”
Radford said “this was one of the more positive” studies his firm had run and “the reputation of the library is very, very solid.”
BSCG met with 67 people in the course of compiling the report, with 49 participating in personal or telephone interviews, 17 in one of three small-group meetings, and one by email, according to the report.
The library met or exceeded BSCG averages in 12 of the 13 key questions the consultants asked about, such as “willingness to work on the campaign,” and “perception of current staff leadership.”
The lone outlier was the “fundraising environment.”
Radford said many respondents noted the other fundraising projects in Oregon and the surrounding area as a mitigating factor. In recent years, the village has refurbished its water tower, pump house and food pantry and is in the process of updating its youth center, all with community-raised funds. It’s also working on a major fundraising effort to rebuild Jaycee Park West.
The library’s fundraising campaign would take place in three phases over the course of about 18 months, with donations from individuals expected to make up 60 percent of the total, foundations contributing 20 percent, businesses 15 percent and organizations like the Rotary Club or Masons the remaining 5 percent.
In early 2016, Cliff Goodhart of Eppstein Uhen Architects determined the library should be increased by 250 percent – from its present 10,360 square feet to 35,226 square feet – to properly serve a growing community for the next 10-20 years.
The existing library, at 256 Brook St., was built in 1995 and had been planned in two construction phases, but the second phase was never built.
The village purchased the site of a former Methodist church at 249 N. Main St. for $890,000 in 2016 which is the planned home for the next library.
The Library Board expects to hear back from architects by Dec. 5 with proposals to determine what a library could look like on the site and the budget and schedule for such a project, Way said at Monday’s Village Board meeting.
“We really want to get an architect involved again to get those assumptions current and in today’s dollars,” Way told the Observer in October.
Initial plans won’t be detailed enough to go out to bid, but they can be used to create a vision for and get people excited about the project, Way said. They could also be used to flesh out donation opportunities, she said, such as identifying spaces in the library that might be naming opportunities.