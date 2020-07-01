A man has been arrested following a confrontation with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies in which he attempted to take an officer’s firearm.
Keith T. Staley, 40, of Pasadena, California, was taken into custody after the incident, which took place on Monday, June 29, in the Town of Oregon, a news release from DCSO stated.
Staley was found waiting outside his ex-girlfriend’s home as officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call made around 1:45 a.m.
When an officer approached Staley, he refused to remove his hands from his pockets when asked and threatened the officer’s life, according to the release. What Staley said to the officer was not included in the release.
An officer released a K-9 after Staley became “aggressive,” the release states, adding that Staley hit and kicked the dog as he was being restrained.
Once a second deputy arrived, Staley attempted to grab one deputy’s firearm from the holster and knocked a baton out of the hands of another, according to the release.
Staley was booked into the Dane County Jail on recommended charges of causing injury by resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and disarming a police officer and a felony charge of battery to a police officer. Two deputies were treated and released at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The K-9 was also treated at a local veterinarian.
The case remains an open investigation, and an additional charge of stalking is pending, according to a the news release.