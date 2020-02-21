A Madison man who robbed the Janesville Street Kwik Trip twice in May 2019 has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.
U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced Willie Champ, 19, to 150 months in federal prison on Thursday, Feb. 20, for convictions related to 11 armed robberies around the Dane County area, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office states.
Champ pleaded guilty to 11 counts of felony armed robbery charges in October. Between June 2018 and May 2019, Champ robbed 11 convenience and liquor stores total in Madison, Fitchburg and Oregon, the release states.
Champ committed the Oregon robberies in May 2019, both times at the Kwik Trip on Janesville Street.
The first, on May 7, happened around 5 a.m., and Champ left with an undisclosed amount of cash. During the second, just after 2:30 a.m. May 24, a Fitchburg police officer stopped Champ’s car on U.S. Hwy. 14 based on the description of his small white sedan, with stolen cash and a firearm visible from the outside.
Federal minimum sentencing guidelines for using a firearm to further a crime of violence require 12 years in federal prison. Conley added six months onto that sentence for the robberies.
At the sentencing, Conley spoke of the severity of the crimes, calling them terrifying offenses and noting impact it left on the victims who experienced the violence, the release stated.
During 10 of those robberies, he used a firearm or an imitation firearm to intimidate employees. According to the release, police stopped Champ’s vehicle after the last robbery and recovered a realistic looking AK-47 type airsoft gun that was used in five of the robberies.
Police later searched Champ’s residence, where they found a Taurus 9mm pistol he used in four of the robberies, the release states.
The charges against Champ were the result of an investigation conducted through the Madison, Fitchburg, Oregon and Town of Madison Police Departments, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and with the assistance of the Dane County District Attorney’s office.