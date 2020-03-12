Thursday, March 12
2:51 p.m.
Oregon Municipal Court told the Observer in a statement it will continue its normal operations.
But if a member of the public has an appearance scheduled at court, and would like to reschedule, they are encouraged to call 835-2206, the statement reads.
People are also able to appear by telephone in court. Call the above number at least 48 hours prior to your appearance.
"We will do our best to wipe down surfaces and keep the court room as clean as possible," the statement reads. "We will also increase the space between people in court."
1:50 p.m.
Kettle Park Senior Living told the Observer it is on lock down, amidst other facilities in the area.
1:25 p.m.
Library director Jennifer Endres Way told the Observer there are not yet any cancellations or events postponed at the Oregon Public Library.
But she said staff will continue to monitor the situation and take action as necessary.
1:23 p.m.
Village president Jeanne Carpenter told the Observer the Oregon Village Board is in talks with Dane County and state officials on how it will tackle the spread of COVID-19.
She said trustees will update the public and discuss strategies for preventing the spread at its Monday, March 16, meeting.
1:15 p.m.
Sienna Meadows has confirmed with the Observer the memory care facility is on lock down.
The efforts are to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic Wednesday, March 10.
Wednesday, March 11
6:37 p.m.
The Oregon Area Food Pantry announced via its Facebook page its plan to remain open, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
The pantry said it will remain operational during its usual hours from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and 4-7 p.m. every second and last Thursday of the month.
"Please share on your pages and help us spread the word to those folks in need, especially those who may not have needed us," the post reads. "We are here for those in the Oregon School District.
Reporters at the Observer have reached out to local entities to find new developments on COVID-19 in the area, as well as canceled or postponed events and services.
If you have any updates, please email ungreporter@wcinet.com.