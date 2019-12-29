Fundraising for the new Oregon Public Library, which started this year, might be taken public earlier than anticipated in February 2020.
At the most recent joint library and Oregon Village Board meeting on Monday, Dec. 16, trustee Randy Glysch said since donors are wondering when things will take off, fundraising for the project will go to the public in February.
Having already amassed funds from the village — $6 million — it is up to the community — individual and collective donors alike to come up with the other $4 million.
The library’s capital campaign kicked off in August. Soon after, an anonymous donor gave $500,000 to the project whose concept plans call for a two-story, 33,000 square foot facility on Oregon’s North Main Street.
The same donor had given $800,000 to the Oregon Youth Center project.
“I think the donor is challenging the community … I’m challenging everyone else now to come forward — to get this $10 million library built,” Glysch said in September.
If fundraising efforts continue to go well, director Jennifer Endres Way told the Observer in September the project would be set to start construction in 2021. The building wouldn’t just be a center for knowledge, but a community gathering space for people from all walks of life.
And now that Glysch has stepped down as the Oregon Community Resource Network chair, there’s a new more library-oriented chair who is up for bringing the library to full fruition — youth services librarian Kelly Allen.