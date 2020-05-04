The Oregon Public Library is now offering contactless curbside pickup, by appointment only.
Library director Jennifer Endres Way announced the service in the library’s electronic newsletter Monday, May 4. She wrote that the public can take advantage of the service by completing a curbside pick-up form or calling the library at 835-3656.
After completing the form, participants will receive notice of a date and time they can come pick materials up.
“In keeping with the state’s Safer at Home order, we are not able to assist people face-to-face at this time,” Endres Way said in the announcement.
Library staff has also put together a “Frequently Asked Questions” page to address inquiries.
For more information, email orelib@oregonlibr