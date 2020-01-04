While the actual building won’t be finished until 2022, finding money for the new library site and finalizing plans is a priority in 2020 for the village and the community.
Fundraising efforts for the $10 million project are being taken public earlier than anticipated, in February, Trustee Randy Glysch announced during a Oregon Village Board meeting in December. He said donors had been inquiring about it.
The village has already squared away $6 million for the building, to be located on North Main Street, but the remaining $4 million or more – there are three different designs for different funding levels – is to come from the community.
Library director Jennifer Endres Way told the Observer in August 2019 the building will be more than a space for knowledge and quiet reading – it also will be a place for the public to gather and even for moms to spend quality time with their newborns.
At that point, the fundraising had kicked off with a $500,000 gift from an anonymous donor. It was the same donor also gave $800,000 to build a new Oregon Youth Center this year.
While the building designs are well on their way to being prepared, project organizers are still working on two major components of the new library – the location of the pedestrian crosswalks across Main Street and how the project will be managed. That, along with other aspects of the design, is likely to be set in the next joint meeting of the village and library boards in June.
The design of the two-story building is full of windows with a first floor centered on an all-purpose, 150-seat community room and children’s space and a second floor with more quiet areas, with adult and young adult sections.
The initial plan is 33,000 square feet. Though if the $4 million fundraising goal isn’t reached, one of the options to save money might be shortening one end of the building. And the building also could accommodate a 5,500 square foot addition to accommodate future growth.
Some key features include an area for children’s programming, a sensory room, an area for new mothers, a drive-thru book drop, a second-floor makerspace and several quiet, study and conference rooms.
The plans include three options within the same floor plan – one for a lower investment, one for a medium investment and one for a higher investment.
Amenities in the $12.1 million higher-end version include a labor-saving automatic book drop return, additional computer equipment, more expensive furnishings and additional audio/visual equipment.