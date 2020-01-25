How to help

To donate to the project, mail checks payable to “Jaycee Park West Project” to Village Hall, 117 Spring St.

More information about sponsorship options can be found at oregonsportspark.org/parkinfo, as well as promotional apparel and walkway pavers for sale.

People can purchase an 8 by 6 paver for $150, or a larger 8 by 13 one for $295, and donors can choose what they want it to say.