Community fundraising for the Jaycee Park West renovation project has reached $253,000 – just over halfway to the goal of $500,000.
Fundraising efforts for the $4 million in park improvements started in September 2019. The village will cover the remaining $3.5 million for the project, Oregon Village Board Trustee Randy Glysch told the Observer.
Glysch said if the community – including all involved sports groups – meets the $500,000 goal by mid-2020, project construction for the first phase could begin in 2021. Glysch said reaching that threshold is feasible, considering how much people have helped.
“(The community) has really come together as one,” he said. “I think it will happen.”
The first phase of construction will involve grading and preparing the Jaycee Park site with utilities and parking, which will cost the village $1.5 million.
The latest renovation design includes four baseball and softball fields, two full size playing fields, 12 pickleball courts, a concession stand, restrooms, a storage building, new playground equipment, new walking paths and more parking spaces.
Flooding during significant rainfalls has been a problem in Jaycee Park in the past, so the two playing fields will have drainage mechanisms.
Specific groups fundraising for Jaycee Park include youth soccer, pickleball, lacrosse, rugby, youth baseball, youth softball and flag football. Glysch said also includes the Oregon Community Resource Network, Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce and the village.
Oregon Youth Softball and Baseball presented checks for $20,000 and $60,000, respectively, at a Monday, Dec. 2, village board meeting for the project.
Previous notable donations include $100,000 from Oregon Community Bank, 12,000 from the Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 and $5,000 from Mike and Karin Victorson.
Glysch said he is also looking for organizations who offer grants, but hasn’t found anything specific yet.
To fundraise, Glysch said the sports groups have handed out informational pamphlets about the project to members and have information on their websites. Local businesses have also started coupon programs in partnership with the Chamber – Glysch said that encouraged a local businessperson to donate $20,000 to the project.
If more community members and businesses want to help Jaycee Park reach its goal, Glysch said there are many opportunities to do so.
An informational pamphlet about project fundraising stated there are various options for naming rights – from putting one's name on the backside of bleachers, a sponsor wall or on commemorative bricks, with sponsorship amounts ranging from $25,000 to $300,000.
More information about sponsorship options can be found at oregonsportspark.org/parkinfo, as well as promotional apparel and walkway pavers for sale.
People can purchase an 8 by 6 paver for $150, or a larger 8 by 13 one for $295, and donors can choose what they want it to say.
To donate to the project or for paver orders, mail checks payable to “Jaycee Park West Project” to Village Hall, 117 Spring St.