Supporters of the Jaycee Park West renovation project will continue to amass funds in 2020.
Fundraising efforts for the $3.7 million project kicked off in September 2019.
The plan, presented by planning firm Rettler Corp. in 2018, showed four ball fields, eight soccer fields, two new parking lots, walking paths, three new pedestrian bridges and a concessions plaza on 25.3 acres.
The first phase, which is not likely to be constructed this year, involves grading and preparing the site with utilities and parking, which is costing $1.5 million.
The community must raise $500,000 in total for the renovation, trustee Randy Glysch told the Observer in September.