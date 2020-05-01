All three websites for Unified Newspaper Group’s weekly newspapers – the Oregon Observer, the Stoughton Courier Hub and the Verona Press – offer both newspaper and web-only subscriptions. Web-only subscriptions are $5 per month, payable by credit card directly on our website.
All subscribers to any of our newspapers get full website access to all three sites, and connecting your subscription is as simple as entering your email address and password at tinyurl.com/MyOregonObserver or clicking Your Account on the top of any of the websites. Subscribers who have trouble with this process or questions can call (800) 562-1825 or email th-circcsr@wcinet.com.
Non-subscribers will still be able to access some content. In addition to providing two free stories per month, the Observer will make important breaking and public safety-related news available to everyone without affecting those caps, as well as some submitted items and a few regional stories.
For information or questions on digital subscriptions, please feel free to contact editor Jim Ferolie at ungeditor@wcinet.com or 845-9559. To subscribe, visit subscribe-oregon.unifiednewsgroup.com.