Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb) will run for re-election to the state Assembly District 80 seat.
Pope announced in a news release that she qualified to run for re-election Wednesday, June 3. She will be running for her ninth term in the state assembly after first being elected to the 79th district in 2002, switching to represent the 80th after redistricting took place in 2012.
The district seat represents part of the cities of Verona and Fitchburg and part of the Village of Oregon, as well as the villages of Brooklyn, Blue Mounds, Mount Horeb, Belleville and New Glarus, as well as other towns in Dane, Green and Iowa counties.
In the release, Pope said that she looks forward to continuing her work with environmental protection, fair elections and supporting public schools, should she be re-elected.
“It is an honor to serve the people of this district and I am grateful for their continued support,” she said in the release. “I’ve focused my legislative efforts on supporting our public schools, family farms, small businesses and a budget that reflects the real needs of the people living in our diverse communities.”