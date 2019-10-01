Oregonians who need to go to Verona will need to find a new route earlier than they thought.
The southern Hwy. M construction project was moved up by a week from its original schedule to Monday, Sept. 30, after the eastern leg of that project got ahead of schedule. The road will be closed to through traffic between Thousand Oaks Trail and Fish Hatchery Road, though businesses will continue to be accessible.
The closure is part of a two-phase Department of Transportation project that repaved Hwy. M from Hwy. MM just outside of Oregon to Thousand Oaks Drive in Verona, just before the intersection with Hwy. PB.
Travelers should be advised that a possible detour on Fitchrona Road will be closed next week Monday for culvert replacements.