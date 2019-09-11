The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting to preview the Hwy. 14 bridges improvement project set to begin next spring between Oregon and Madison.
The open house meeting is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Oregon Village Hall, 117 Spring St. The meeting will provide an overview of the purpose and need for the project, and preview the construction staging and expected traffic impacts.
Work next year is scheduled for the Hwy. 138 interchange and County Hwy. MM. Temporary ramp closures with detours are planned. Hwy. 14 will remain open to traffic during construction using lane closures and median crossovers. Work in 2021 is planned for Byrne Road and McCoy Road.
Adjacent property owners and business owners are encouraged to attend. DOT project team members will be available to discuss and answer questions regarding the project. Maps and other project information will be available for participants to review.
If people are unable to attend the meeting or would like more information, contact DOT project manager Chris Hazard at 245-2652 or email christopher.hazard@dot.wi.gov.