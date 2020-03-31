Oregon residents can expect to see increased traffic in the village due to U.S. Hwy. 14 improvements, starting April 6 and continuing into next year.
And for two months, the direct route to Stoughton will be shut down completely.
Village of Oregon public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer in an email with the state’s shelter in place order to curb the spread of COVID-19, the closure shouldn’t cause too much grief for the foreseeable future.
Rau, after participating in a conference call with the state Department of Transportation, said the contractor will implement traffic control for the first phase of the project, which will significantly affect the Hwy. 138 and U.S. Hwy. 14 interchange through the first part of June.
“During this phase of the project, the bridge deck on U.S. Hwy. 14 will be replaced, requiring both the northbound and southbound lanes to be closed,” Rau wrote in an email.
He said both lanes of traffic will be rerouted to the on/off ramps and through the roundabouts.
During the project’s duration, traffic under the bridge will not be allowed in this period and access to eastbound Hwy. 138 will not be allowed either.
Rau said the DOT will place a message board this week on both highways notifying the public of the upcoming project.
“Fortunately, with the shelter in place order, traffic volumes are way down, so delays in the U.S. Hwy. 14 should be significantly less than predicted,” Rau wrote. “First responders will have to plan alternate routes through this area during the shutdown. The DOT will be posting detour routes.”
Rau said other improvements going forward will include bridge replacements, deck improvements, crossovers and cable barriers.