South Perry analysis
The South Perry Parkway intersection was under much village scrutiny in fall 2019 after two pedestrians were almost hit by oncoming traffic mere days apart.
Public works director Jeff Rau strategized a three month traffic and warrant analysis of the intersection to examine the full scope of safety issues around the area.
The village will likely revisit issues at that intersection in early spring when the analysis comes back.
Highlands of Netherwood Park expands
Though it isn’t expected to start construction until 2021, preparations for a major expansion to the west are likely to be set this year.
When fully developed, the 76-acre project would consist of 124 single family residential lots, 25 carriage homes, 13 townhomes and a community park.