Jaycee Park Renovation starts fundraising
The Jaycee Park Renovation project kicked off its fundraising efforts in September 2019 as it continues to amass community interest since last year.
The $3.7 million plan, presented by Rettler Corp. in 2018, showed four ball fields, eight soccer fields, two new parking lots, walking paths, three new pedestrian bridges and a concessions plaza on 25.3 acres.
The first phase involves grading and preparing the site with utilities and parking, which is costing close to $1.5 million.
Former Oregon Community Resource Network chair Randy Glysch told the Observer in September that the community has to raise $500,000 for the project, which costs $4 million in total.
Another girls
soccer gold medal
Melia Moyer stopped two kicks in a shootout between second-ranked Oregon and top-ranked Whitefish Bay as the Panther girls’ soccer team won its second Division 2 state championship in five years.
It was the fifth straight appearance at state for Oregon (18-0-1). The Panthers finished with a school record 103 goals and posted 15 shutouts, one away from the school record.
Food pantry
adds hours
The Oregon Area Food Pantry has had a busy year.
It expanded its hours last spring, ventured its way into a pocket of Oregon High School and implemented a garden project at Anderson Farm County Park.
All efforts have resulted in patrons having more time and more options to choose from when they browse the pantry – or when Oregon Alternative School and Integrated Studies program students want a bite to eat.
Patrons are happy with all the changes, pantry managing director Diane Sliter told the Observer in September.