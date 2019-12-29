Jaycee Park Renovation starts fundraising

The Jaycee Park Renovation project kicked off its fundraising efforts in September 2019 as it continues to amass community interest since last year.

The $3.7 million plan, presented by Rettler Corp. in 2018, showed four ball fields, eight soccer fields, two new parking lots, walking paths, three new pedestrian bridges and a concessions plaza on 25.3 acres.

The first phase involves grading and preparing the site with utilities and parking, which is costing close to $1.5 million.

Former Oregon Community Resource Network chair Randy Glysch told the Observer in September that the community has to raise $500,000 for the project, which costs $4 million in total.

Another girls

soccer gold medal

Melia Moyer stopped two kicks in a shootout between second-ranked Oregon and top-ranked Whitefish Bay as the Panther girls’ soccer team won its second Division 2 state championship in five years.

It was the fifth straight appearance at state for Oregon (18-0-1). The Panthers finished with a school record 103 goals and posted 15 shutouts, one away from the school record.

Food pantry

adds hours

The Oregon Area Food Pantry has had a busy year.

It expanded its hours last spring, ventured its way into a pocket of Oregon High School and implemented a garden project at Anderson Farm County Park.

All efforts have resulted in patrons having more time and more options to choose from when they browse the pantry – or when Oregon Alternative School and Integrated Studies program students want a bite to eat.

Patrons are happy with all the changes, pantry managing director Diane Sliter told the Observer in September.

Email Unified Newspaper Group reporter Scott De Laruelle at scott.delaruelle@wcinet.com.