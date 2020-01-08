The Village of Oregon is considering adjusting its rules on home occupations to be more consistent.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, to amend the village’s ordinance in Section 17.208(8)(j).
Village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer the changes would hold everyone to the same regulations and not allow exceptions and that they’re also for public health and safety reasons.
A memo from Cruz recommends removing subsections saying the village may approve home occupations in residential districts that do not meet village standards. For example, Cruz said the village wouldn’t want to put a large manufacturing facility next to a school. She said sections A-J of the ordinance are sufficient, as zones should be complementary to one another.
It also recommends removing language restricting the types and numbers of machinery on home occupation sites and a rule that the sale or transfer of the property would void a conditional use permit.
A conditional use permit allows the village to approve a land use that may or may be compatible within an already existing zoning district but bears further review. These include most businesses that involve visits from customers, known as indoor commercial entertainment.
The hearing will be held at Village Hall, 117 Spring St.
A copy of the ordinance is available in the clerk’s office at Village Hall. For information, call 835-3118.