A public hearing will take feedback on the 2020 Village of Oregon proposed budget next week.
The proposed budget would include an increase in village taxes of around $90 on the average home, valued at $305,010, which is a 6% jump.
The village will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Village Hall, 117 Spring St.
The proposal, put together by village staff with feedback from trustees at three meetings over the past few months, includes funding for a division chief position for the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District, an Oregon Police Department patrol officer, an Oregon Area Senior Center administrative assistant, a part-time library staffer and increase hours for a police secretary. It would also include at 3% cost of living adjustment for non-union employees.
For information, call the village at 835-3118. The final budget will be posted Thursday, Nov. 14 at vil.oregon.wi.us.