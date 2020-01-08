Town of Dunn clerk/treasurer Cathy Hasslinger will begin serving a new term this year, and though she has been in the position since 2008, she still has a lot of plans for the town.
“It’s a position that changes all the time,” Hasslinger said. “There are always new challenges.”
The Town Board reappointed Hasslinger for another three years on Dec. 16, continuing a long career with the Town of Dunn. Hasslinger has deep ties to the area, growing up near Dunn, and made her first foray into city government work when she became the town’s business manager in 2001.
Since then, she’s says there have been real changes in how the city is run, but one of the things she takes pride in as part of the Town of Dunn government is how little things have changed in terms of adding things like major new subdivisions.
“That is by design,” Hasslinger said, alluding to ordinances and programs the town has installed over the past 40 years to restrict development.
During this term, however, the town will undergo some important events and updates, she said.
One is making Town Hall more accessible to ease voting in a presidential election year.
“It’s not unusual for us to have a line out the door and into the parking lot,” said Hasslinger of voting at Dunn’s town hall.
The town will also have extended early voting hours and the addition of new voting machines that are handicapped-accessible.
Another major push by the town will come in the form of a town-wide revaluation of real estate in 2021, says Hasslinger. That will adjust values significantly and could come as a shock to some homeowners, when they see their assessments jump by 25 percent on average.
She said the reassessment, which will cost between $108,000 and $140,000, will mean a major public education effort for the city, both in terms of encouraging residents to assist in making the reassessment accurate and allaying fears that an increased assessment means they’ll pay more in taxes.
In general, tax rates will drop by the same amount that assessments rise, so while some homes will increase by more and some will increase by less, on average, it will have no effect on taxes.
“It’s a big undertaking,” said Hasslinger.
Ultimately, said Hasslinger, its projects like these that are what she loves most about her job.
“It just naturally has that rhythm that keeps you connected with the community,” she said.