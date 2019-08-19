Three long guns and at least three vehicle keys were taken during three burglaries in the Bergamont neighborhood Monday morning, the Oregon Police Department reported.
In a Facebook post from Monday afternoon, OPD asked residents in the areas of Winged Foot Drive, Inverness Street and Nicole Circle to check any security camera footage and forward any video of suspicious activity.
“We know from past criminal activity that these criminals are stealing vehicle keys from residences and coming back at a later time and stealing the vehicles,” the post states. “There were three reported vehicles thefts around the Madison area last night alone.”
The guns taken were two rifles and a shotgun, OPD chief Brian Uhl told the Observer in an email.
The post encouraged residents to “secure your homes and vehicles and to remove valuables from plain sight.”
“At least one of the residences were in fact secured but entry was made by prying open a back patio door,” according to the post. “Some of these homes were burglarized while the residents were sleeping inside so be mindful these criminals are becoming more emboldened primarily because of the lack of consequences they face from our criminal justice system.”
OPD replied to a comment asking the department to support the latter part of that statement with a link to a November 2018 article in The Capital Times detailing the challenges in the Dane County juvenile justice system.
Uhl wrote in an email to the Observer that it was “still an active investigation so we can’t really say much more.”