Governing bodies in Oregon and Brooklyn are shifting the way they hold open meetings for now as the COVID-19 pandemic plays out.
The Oregon School District, Oregon Village Board, Brooklyn Village Board and Oregon Town Board have all either postponed, canceled or moved to a virtual meeting format.
The Village of Oregon isn’t holding its next meeting tentatively until Monday, April 20, village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer in an email. He said he will still exercise the emergency powers trustees granted to him at the Monday, March 16, meeting to pay bills and other necessary governing functions.
The Village of Brooklyn announced in a press release this week that it will continue to hold its meetings on the second and fourth Monday of every month, via GoToMeeting software.
The Town of Oregon is addressing each meeting it holds close to the date they are being held. It had already canceled its Tuesday, March 17, Planning Commission meeting.
Brooklyn is closing down its community building on 201 Commercial St., and its parks until June 1, according to a news release.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and will make policy changes as needed,” the release states.
The Oregon school board last met on Monday, March 9, but it could be on hiatus during the school shutdown.
Oregon School District communications director Erika Mundinger wrote in an email on Friday, March 20 district officials are “exploring what could be done” to continue to hold school board and committee meetings during the school shutdown. The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.