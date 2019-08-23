The Oregon Police Department arrested three 17 year olds and one 15 year old after a Wednesday, Aug. 21, burglary in the 100 block of Monroe Street, according to a department news release.
Officers executed a warrant at approximately 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at 501 1/2 North Main St., arresting 17 year olds Andres A. Lopez, James E. Crigger and John A. Crigger, all of Oregon. They also arrested at 15 year old minor, the release states.
The release states each suspect was tentatively charged with one count of burglary.
Most of the stolen property was recovered, according to the release.