Two former trustees are among the four candidates who had applied for an open Oregon Village Board seat as of Friday, Aug. 30.
David Donovan, general manager at Xcel Energy, served two terms on the board, from 2010-2014. Hans Noeldner, a retired mechanical engineer, served from 2005-07.
The pool of potential trustees also includes Ashley R. Kortte, senior applications systems analyst with Tickets.com, and Kimberly Graff, University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student.
The deadline to submit application materials was Wednesday, Sept. 4. But applications were directed to village administrator Mike Gracz, who was gone over Labor Day weekend and unavailable for an update Tuesday.
Interviews to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Jeff Boudreau, are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 9. Boudreau resigned after five years on the board, effective Saturday, Aug. 31, to pursue an MBA at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he told the Observer after his announcement in June.
Donovan wrote that he has a “deep desire” to serve the community where he resides. He said he believes his skill sets are in environmental science, utility rate making and project management.
“I have served on multiple government boards in the past including the Town of Washington, the County of Eau Claire and the Village of Oregon,” Donovan said. “In each case, I have used my skill sets to evaluate critical issues and to help develop pragmatic solutions to those issues.”
Noeldner, a regular columnist for the Observer for the past several years, said his knowledge extends into the “powers and spheres of authority” of multiple levels of government.
“I have fairly extensive knowledge of local government and how things work,” he said. “I have been deeply involved in land use and transportation issues in conjunction with various nonprofit organizations.”
Kortte wrote in her application that she was born and raised in the village and a “proud graduate” of Oregon High School. She has two daughters who attend Rome Corners Intermediate and Netherwood Knoll Elementary schools.
“I am a true stakeholder in the community that is passionate about opportunities for modernization and growth while maintaining a healthy budget and at the same time preserving what is at the heart of the village,” she wrote.
Kortte said she is qualified to serve the village because she is a problem solver by trade. She said she deals with “high profile baseball clubs and concert promoters” so she is “no stranger to effectively communicating in boardrooms and roundtable discussions.”
Kortte holds a civil engineering degree and several project management certifications, she wrote.
Graff stated in her application she “strives to serve my community in any way I can.”
Graff said she wants to serve the community, as her husband graduated from here and three of her children attend school here as well. After she finishes her master’s in education from UW-Madison, she hopes to teach in the village, she said.
“For the past two years, I have advocated for Veteran’s and their rights,” she wrote.
She wrote that she’s been recognized by the state, by Rep. Don Vruwink and the Wisconsin Department of Veteran’s Affairs.