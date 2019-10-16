A discussion of problems facing the Village of Oregon related to excessive rains and flooding has been set for next month.
The public forum on water will begin at 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at Village Hall, public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer in an email Monday, Oct. 14. He said he is assembling a panel that would include representatives from Dane County, the Village engineer, local meteorologists, and officials from the City of Fitchburg.
“I anticipate we will have a brief presentation on the hydrologic condition we are experiencing in the Village – and Dane County – followed by a panel discussion with questions from the audience and residents,” Rau said. “Our goal for this is to provide a public forum for discussion as well as hopefully outline some of the things the village is doing to alleviate some of these problems.”
Rau had suggested the possibility of such a discussion at the Oct. 7 Village Board meeting, to allow community members to ask questions and see that trustees are hearing their concerns.
He said it’s the public works department’s continuous priority to keep Netherwood Road open.