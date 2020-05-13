With the 2019-20 school year rapidly coming to a close, Oregon School District officials are preparing for the next one.
That will include the new K-6 Forest Edge Elementary School, which still has some open spots.
The school, which is set to open to students in September, has extra space for grades 5-6 to reduce overcrowding at Rome Corners Intermediate, and give more students a chance to attend the new, state-of-the-art facility.
District officials posted on Tuesday, May 5, they’ve expanded the opportunity for incoming fifth- and sixth-graders to attend FES, located at 4848 Brassica Road in the City of Fitchburg, east of the Highway 14/Lacy Road interchange along County MM. Parents or guardians interested in enrolling a student at FES should inquire by Friday, May 15.
OSD communications director Erika Mundinger said the district has already made several communications with parents, including a video to help people better visualize the new school.
“We have sent out placement letters and there is an exemption process that families can go through if they’d like to request a different school than assigned,” she wrote the Observer in an email last week.
Mundinger said district officials have been mindful of planning the new spaces for the incoming fifth- and sixth grade classes at Forest Edge to make sure their experiences are similar to their peers at RCI. Students will share a common curriculum and have similar spaces and classes.
“We know there are certain things students look forward to when they have historically moved from (elementary schools) to RCI,” she said. “Our goal has always been and continues to be to offer high quality educational experiences for students across grades, regardless of the school they attend.”