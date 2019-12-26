The Oregon Area Food Pantry has had a busy year.
It expanded its hours last spring, ventured its way into a pocket of Oregon High School and implemented a garden project at Anderson Farm County Park.
All efforts have resulted in patrons having more time and more options to choose from when they browse the pantry – or when Oregon Alternative School and Integrated Studies program students want a bite to eat.
Patrons are happy with all the changes, pantry managing director Diane Sliter told the Observer in September.