Oregon Area Food Pantry

The Oregon Area Food Pantry has added a second monthly distribution day for the rest of the year. It added morning hours to its longstanding afternoon hours in April 2017.

 File photo by Alexander Cramer

The Oregon Area Food Pantry has had a busy year.

It expanded its hours last spring, ventured its way into a pocket of Oregon High School and implemented a garden project at Anderson Farm County Park.

All efforts have resulted in patrons having more time and more options to choose from when they browse the pantry – or when Oregon Alternative School and Integrated Studies program students want a bite to eat.

Patrons are happy with all the changes, pantry managing director Diane Sliter told the Observer in September.

