Flooding and increased precipitation are an ongoing problem, so problems like this year’s No. 3 story are likely to be commonplace in our stories of the year lists.
As WKOW meteorologist and Oregon resident Bob Lindmeier put it at a public forum in November, climate change is a global affair that requires a worldly solution. But in the meantime, the Oregon community will be working on local solutions to handle flooding issues all over the village and area towns. Those issues include the destruction of the 4-year-old Rotary Bike Trail, persistent closures of Netherwood Road and more and more homes in the middle of the village being affected by stormwater.
Most of Oregon sits on low land, and it’s becoming more of a nuisance for the people who live, work and come here to visit.
It starts with dealing in facts, as public works director Jeff Rau said. If the public understands what is going on, they are likely to involve themselves in those long term fixes.
The Rotary Bike Trail was a big focus for the village in 2019, and it secured grants and budgeted money to fix it, but it hasn’t been enough yet. As a result, the village is working on other, more immediate projects while it looks for additional funding and possible more land.
Expenditures for the project have so far exceeded its revenue, even including a $173,000 grant from the county, Rau pointed out in December.
Rau pointed out both in interviews with the Observer and during the public forum that he hears complaints from people almost daily about how water affects their daily lives.