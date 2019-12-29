As the climate has continued to change, Oregon has seen increased issues with flooding and precipitation.
But finding a long-term solution to a global problem that affects small municipalities like Oregon is a tough feat, public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer in November. While there are immediate fixes, those aren’t going to best suit the needs of the community as things are projected to get worse, he said.
It can be done, however.
In November, the village held a public water forum to educate residents and visitors about the issues that have plagued the village. — the starting point that leads to understanding and action.
Rau said in November he was hearing complaints about Oregon’s worsening water issues almost daily.
He has heard stories about homes and businesses getting flooded — resulting in months of repairs, high costs and sometimes relocation. He said lower income families might not even be able to pay for the repairs.
Streets like Netherwood Road have been closed, restricting the routes residents take to get to work, school and home. And the trails once used for biking and recreational activities lay barren.
In response, a panel of experts, including a meteorologist from WKOW and representatives from the City of Fitchburg and the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department, they educated forum visitors about the effects of climate change, the water cycle and where Oregon fits into the picture.
“We have to deal with the facts,” Rau said.