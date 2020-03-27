Netherwood Road is flooded again.
Public works director Jeff Rau updated Village Board trustees about the situation Monday, March 16 and later told the Observer in an email the water was beginning to encroach on the north side of the road.
The village has been pumping water from the Cusick Pond area across Netherwood into the Lerner Park and Keller Alpine Park area, where water eventually makes its way to the Oregon Branch of Badfish Creek, Rau told the Observer.
A year ago, floods ravaged the state, including in Oregon, and Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency. Netherwood Road was closed to through traffic as a result of flooding then and again in the fall.
“This section of the creek was dredged in 2019 and continues to operate very well,” Rau wrote. “By pumping, we are able to keep most of the water away from the low point on Netherwood Road preventing the damage.”
Netherwood Road remains closed between North Burr Oak and Cusick Parkway, but open between Cusick and Alpine Parkway, he wrote.
“The village is working toward long term solutions,” Rau wrote. “These improvements include additional dredging of a channel in Lerner Park, new outlet structure for Cusick Parkway Pond and new culverts under Cusick Parkway. The bulk of the water we are receiving is overflow water from the Lake Barney area.”