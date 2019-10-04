Netherwood Road closures resumed again as heavy rains and a stressed watershed required the Village of Oregon to pump water over it from the north.
It’s a short-term plan while the village works on a long-term solution, city officials told the Observer.
West Netherwood Road between Cusick and Alpine Parkways was scheduled to close during the overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. throughout the first week of October to allow water from the north to be pumped over the road into the Keller Alpine Park area, according to a Village of Oregon news release. It was also closed during the day for two days.
The Oct. 2 release stated pumping during evening hours will “ideally” keep West Netherwood Road open during daytime hours to reduce impact to residents.
“Emergency services should evaluate options considering the fact Hwy. M is closed as well,” Jeff Rau, public works director, stated in the release.
On Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Thursday, Oct. 3, the area was closed for additional pumping.
In a separate email Oct. 2, Rau told the Observer that due to heavy overnight rainfall, the village pumped that morning until 6:30 a.m., opened Netherwood until 9:30 a.m., and closed the road until 3 p.m. for more pumping.
“Unfortunately, we can’t control the timing of the rainfall and how it approaches Netherwood,” he said.
The road was closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 3, Rau wrote.
“We do have signage out there including signs showing a 15 mph zone through the water, however not many people are adhering to that,” Rau said.
Rau's release stated the flooding is both due to the October rainfall – the rainfall this last week is more than an inch higher than the average precipitation for the entire month – and from Lake Barney to the north. The glacial kettle has grown from a 30 acre body to an 800 one, and with no natural outlet, the water filters out through the groundwater or evaporation. Because there’s so much sitting water, neither option is allows for a quick fix.
Oregon’s not alone with its stormwater issues – Dane County has experienced “record breaking rainfall amounts,” Rau pointed out.
Nearly 10% of all agricultural land in Dane County was unplanted this year due to standing water in fields, causing minor flooding and saturated ground conditions, the release stated.
Both the Village of Oregon and Town of Oregon are working on long-term solutions that may include new drainage channels, raising west Netherwood Road and installing culverts and installing new outlet structures and culverts at Cusick Parkway.
“Until we see decreases in the flows from the Lake Barney Swamp area, we can expect similar closures in the future,” Rau wrote.