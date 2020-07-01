In an effort to protect first responders when providing care, Oregon Area Fire/EMS District staff started using ballistic vests and helmets on calls this month through a $32,000 grant.
OAFD received the supplies through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant. The district first received the grant in December 2019, but recently finished training with the new equipment. Each fire truck and ambulance is now stocked with the vests and helmets.
“I never thought in my tenure of being in the fire and EMS business that we would be putting this kind of stuff on trucks and having it for our folks,” Oregon Fire Chief Glenn Linzmeier said. “The last few years with all of the craziness you never know when and if you need to do this.”
The fire and EMS personnel plan to wear the vests and helmets on calls as the need comes up. In some emergency situations, a ballistic vest and helmet may be needed.
In a police consortium that includes departments from Oregon, Stoughton, Verona, McFarland and Monona, the OAFD trains with and has a task force rescue model. The police department takes the lead and conducts mock scenarios with OAFD/EMS to prepare for emergency situations where wearing ballistic vests may be needed to save patients.
“If we are going to save a life we need to get in sooner than later,” Linzmeier said. “It used to be to secure the building, make sure everything is cleared and make sure there are no threats. That takes the police a long time to do that. Now, there is someone down in that first corridor and they will secure that area. They will bring EMS in right away and get that person out to a transport to the hospital.”
Linzmeier said the goal is to triage and transport to a medical facility within one hour.
“My concerns are any time we start putting helmets on and all this stuff on people think we are law enforcement,” Linzmeier said.
So fire and EMS personnel are not confused as police officers, the vests have “Fire and EMS” across the front.
“In the heat of the moment will that really be enough to determine a cop or fire and rescue personnel,” he said. “Everyone thinks this is all about guns, but it works for knives too. You just don’t know when and where someone is going after the core, torso to penetrate or injure someone.”