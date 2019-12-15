The Oregon Area Fire/EMS District’s new truck might not be new off the assembly line, but you probably couldn’t tell by looking at it.
After the district bought the seven year old vehicle at auction from Fitchburg last spring, it had body work and equipment updates, costing the department a total of $210,000.
The apparatus replaces a 22 year old vehicle the department was not using regularly. The new-to-the district truck will likely become one of the main first responders for the department, chief Glen Linzmeier told the Observer.
That way, if needed, firefighters can respond to a fire straight from an EMS emergency. The department responded to almost 2,000 calls last year, Linzmeier said.
The department is in the process of getting staff trained and certified to operate the new truck. It went into active service Dec. 1 and has already been used on calls.
“We are very busy and growing, with the buildout of the village and the other areas, again more calls, more staffing, more hiring, more people ... more firefighters and EMTs (being) able to do their jobs,” Linzmeier said.
A new truck of similar caliber would normally run around $600,000, Linzmeier said.
“This turned out really nice; everybody here is pretty proud of it,” he said.
The new truck will be mostly used in suburban areas. It has a narrower wheel base than the department’s larger truck they will now primarily use for rural areas, allowing it to make tighter turns on more narrow residential streets.
Residents will see it on calls for smoke alarms, structure fires and traffic accidents, Linzmeier said.
The truck’s design and tools help it with these familiar problems and some new ones that the department faces as the population and buildings in the fire district grow. Tools include adapters to connect with different sized systems used by other departments and a “high rise kit,” which allows firefighters to hook a hose up to sprinkler systems in buildings.
The truck has updated equipment over the rural truck. Older trucks have ladders stashed in compartments somewhere, while this one has a mechanical lift that stores ladders on top of the truck and then brings them down to be used, making it easier and safe to get to them.
The truck also has a water cannon on top that is operated by remote control. This allows the department staff to be in a place where they can see the situation better, while still controlling the cannon.
The hoses on the new truck are also all color coded, making it quicker and easier to turn on the water from the truck. It holds 750 gallons, which is standard for trucks meant for use in areas with hydrants.
Linzmeier said he estimates the truck would last the department another 10 to 12 years.
Having the new truck means the department can focus on updating other equipment over the next decade, rather than worrying about their mainstay and putting too much wear on their rural engine, Linzmeier said.